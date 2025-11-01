Vucic urges Serbs to stand united, dignified on anniversary of Novi Sad tragedy

BELGRADE, November 1. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, on the anniversary of the tragedy at a railway station in Novi Sad where 16 people perished in 2024, called on his fellow countrymen to retain their dignity and unity.

The Serbian leader took part in a memorial service held at the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade. The service was led by Serbian Patriarch Porfirije. Hundreds of parishioners came to the church to pray for the dead. In addition to Vucic, Prime Minister Duro Macut, Head of Parliament Ana Brnabic and members of the government were present.

"A year has passed since the day that changed Serbia forever. Sixteen lives were taken as a result of the canopy collapsing at a railway station in Novi Sad. Today, we are lighting a candle for each of them, praying in silence and hoping that their names and memories will always remain in our hearts," Vucic said on his Instagram page (Instagram is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

The head of state emphasized that on this mournful day, "the most important thing is for Serbia to stand dignified and united." "I am asking to show respect and attention to each other, as it is the only way to preserve the communal bond which unites us. Today is the day when, without hard words and differences, we must pray for the dead in silence. Let the sorrow of families unite us instead of dividing," he noted.

"After today, let’s talk to each other more instead of about each other, resolve issues through dialogue rather than labels," Vucic urged.

Anniversary of Novi Sad tragedy

Serbia holds a Day of Mourning on November 1, announced by the government, in memory of the victims of the tragedy at a railway station in Novi Sad. State flags on buildings are at half-staff, while the media have excluded entertainment and musical programs from their broadcasts. Cultural institutions adapted their events accordingly, while a moment of silence is held before sporting events across the country.

Memorial rallies take place in various cities, primarily in Novi Sad, where residents lay flowers at the railway station and observe a moment of silence for the victims. In the evening, memorial processions and gatherings are scheduled.

The anniversary of the tragedy is being marked amid societal tension. After the roof collapsed in 2024, protest rallies have continued in Serbia with their participants pinning the blame for the incident on the authorities, demanding snap parliamentary elections and a full investigation into the tragedy. Earlier, in a number of cities, clashes between the protesters and the police occurred, as well as attacks on the facilities of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party.

On the eve of the anniversary, the Serbian president addressed the citizens, urging them to spend the memorial day calmly and respectfully, stressing the importance of common dialogue and cautioning against radicalization and street clashes. According to him, this day must become a moment of unity when the country is united in grief instead of being divided according to political views.