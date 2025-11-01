Three bodies handed over by Hamas to Israel not remains of hostages — TV

TEL AVIV, November 1. /TASS/. The three coffins handed over on Friday by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas do not contain the remains of Israeli hostages, Kan State Television and Radio Company reported, citing a source.

It said that radicals in the Gaza Strip continue to hold the remains of 11 hostages.

On October 9, Israel and the Hamas movement, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first stage of the peace plan proposed by American President Donald Trump. The ceasefire in Gaza, according to Trump's plan, came into force on October 10.

On October 13, Hamas released 20 surviving Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of four dead prisoners out of 28. Later, Hamas transferred the bodies of several more people to the Jewish State.