MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Ukraine, under the leadership of Vladimir Zelensky and with the support of Europe, sees its goal in endless hostilities against Russia, head of the Other Ukraine movement, former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party banned in the country Viktor Medvedchuk, said.

"In fact, Zelensky's Ukraine is now fighting for the right to wage eternal war with Russia. And the ‘coalition of those who want war’ supports this alleged right in every possible way. Moreover, it claims that this is the very existence of such a state as Ukraine," he said in a column he contributed to the Smotrim.ru media platform.

In such a situation, Russia's only possible position, the politician continued, is for Ukraine to become a demilitarized territory, "and if it cannot exist without a war with Russia, such a state should not exist. After all, what exists is no longer a Ukrainian state, but an anti-Russia.".