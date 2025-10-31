Israel hands over 200 Palestinian bodies to Gaza after Hamas deal

CAIRO, October 31. /TASS/. Following an agreement reached with the radical movement Hamas, Israeli authorities have so far handed over to the Palestinian health ministry the bodies of more than 200 Palestinians killed during Israeli military actions in Gaza, the enclave’s health ministry reported.

"The bodies of 30 deceased Palestinians were received by the ministry on Friday," the ministry's statement said. It is noted that the bodies were handed over by the Israeli side through representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). In total, since the start of the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, according to the ministry, "the bodies of 225 Palestinians have been delivered to the Ministry of Health," the statement emphasized.

The ministry reported that special medical teams "continue to examine the bodies in line with established procedures and identify them for subsequent release to the families of the deceased." As the ministry previously stated, the remains of Palestinians who cannot be identified are being buried in a special cemetery located in the central part of Gaza.

On October 9, Israel and Hamas, with mediation by Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan proposed earlier by US President Donald Trump. A ceasefire in Gaza took effect on October 10.