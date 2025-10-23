Trump announces Gaza visit

WASHINGTON, October 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he will visit the Gaza Strip.

"Yeah, I will," he told Time magazine in response to a question on the matter.

According to the US plan for resolving the conflict in Gaza, previously published by the presidential administration, the enclave is to be placed under external administration for a transitional period. The plan proposes that Trump head the Board of Peace, with the names of its other members to be announced later. The document also noted that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair would be included in this body.

"The Board of Peace is going to be a very powerful group of people, and it's going to have a lot of power in terms of the Middle East," Trump believes.

On October 9, Trump announced that Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas had reached an agreement on the first stage of a peace plan. The initiative involves releasing all hostages held in the Gaza Strip and withdrawing Israeli troops to agreed-upon positions. In the early morning hours of October 10, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the government had approved a deal to release all hostages. The ceasefire agreement took effect that same day. However, both sides have already accused each other of violating the truce.