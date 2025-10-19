Hamas rejects US accusations of violating Gaza ceasefire agreement

DUBAI, October 19. /TASS/. The Hamas movement has rejected US accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, it said on Telegram.

"Hamas strongly rejects the accusations outlined in the statement by the US State Department and refutes the allegations of an alleged ‘imminent attack’ or ‘violation of the ceasefire agreement.’ These baseless statements completely coincide with the misleading Israeli propaganda and are aimed at covering up the ongoing crimes of the occupation authorities and their systematic aggression against our people," the movement said.

Earlier, the United States notified the states-guarantors of the peace agreements in the Gaza Strip about a potential violation of the ceasefire. The State Department said it has reliable data pointing to an imminent violation of the ceasefire by Hamas. The agency warned that a planned attack against the Palestinian population would be a direct and serious violation of the ceasefire agreements and would undermine the significant progress.

Hamas accused Israel of providing military support and financing to the criminal gangs responsible for the killings and looting, as well as the plundering of humanitarian aid. "These groups openly confessed to their crimes in the media and videos, which confirms the involvement of the occupation authorities in spreading chaos and undermining security," the movement added.

On October 6, Israel and Hamas resumed indirect negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in the Gaza Strip with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan, previously presented by US President Donald Trump. The ceasefire agreement in Gaza entered into force on October 10.