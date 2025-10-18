US VP Vance believes Hegseth's tie was dyed in colors of US flag, not Russia's

WASHINGTON, October 18. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance believes that US Secretary of the Army Pete Hegseth’s tie at the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky at the White House was dyed in the colors of the American flag, not the Russian tricolor flag.

"Or maybe he was wearing the colors of America," Vance wrote on his X account. This is how he responded to a post by one of users who drew attention to the similarity of Hegseth's tie with the flag of the Russian Federation.

Hegseth arrived at the meeting on October 17 wearing a tie with wide stripes of white, blue, and red. The same colors are used in the US national symbols, but on Hegseth's tie, the stripes were arranged in the same order as on the Russian national flag. Other members of the US administration, including Trump, opted for solid-color ties.