US needs Tomahawks, some other weapons supplied to Kiev itself, Trump says

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that Washington itself needs Tomahawk missiles, along with several other types of weapons that have been supplied to Kiev.

At the start of his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House, Trump was asked what the US would do if it found itself in a conflict and required the same missiles being sent to Ukraine.

"That's a problem. We need Tomahawks, and we need a lot of other things that we've been sending over the last four years to Ukraine. We gave them a lot," the US leader noted.