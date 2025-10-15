Group of 115 Palestinian medical workers still held by Israel

NEW YORK, October 15. /TASS/. About 115 Palestinian medical workers detained in the Gaza Strip during military operations are still held in Israeli custody, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing the human rights organization Healthcare Workers Watch.

Earlier, as part of a Gaza peace plan, Israeli authorities committed to release 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life or long-term sentences in Israeli prisons, as well as over 1,700 enclave residents detained by Israeli forces since the start of hostilities on October 7, 2023, in exchange for the return of 20 hostages. The exchange occurred on Monday under the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Human rights activists stated that 55 medical workers were among those released. However, 115 doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff from Gaza detained by Israeli authorities remain imprisoned. Notably, the director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, arrested in late December 2024, was not included in Israel’s release list. His detention was condemned by the World Health Organization and several international NGOs. Israeli authorities, in turn, charged the director of Kamal Adwan with involvement in terrorist activities and backing the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

On September 29, the White House released US President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. The 20-point document includes, among other measures, the establishment of temporary external administration in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces there.

On October 9, President Trump announced that representatives of Israel and Hamas had reached agreements on the first phase of the peace plan after negotiations in Egypt. He said this stage entails the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line in Gaza.