Trumps says knows what Zelensky would ask when he comes to US

WASHINGTON, October 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he knows that Vladimir Zelensky would ask him to supply Tomahawk cruise missile when he comes to Washington on October 17.

"I have the president coming on Friday, and I know what he has to say. He wants weapons. He would like to have Tomahawks," he told journalists during a meeting with his visiting Argentinian counterpart, Javier Milei.

"Everyone else wants them, and we have a lot of Tomahawks. Do you need any Tomahawks?" he asked Milei jokingly, adding that they could be used against the opposition. "I guess because, see, in this country [the US], they could use Tomahawks for the opposition. I don’t do that. I’m much nicer. The Democrats would use them if they had the chance," he said.