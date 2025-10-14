Russian, Tajik presidents reiterate readiness to continue developing strategic partnership

DUSHANBE, October 14. /TASS/. Presidents Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan and Vladimir Putin of Russia stressed their readiness to take joint measures to continue developing strategic partnership between their countries, the press service of the Tajik leader said after their phone call.

"The presidents reiterated their countries’ readiness to take further joint measures to develop Tajik-Russian relations of strategic partnership and allied ties," it said, adding that the two leaders discussed certain aspects of bilateral agreements that were reached during Putin’s visit to Tajikistan and outlined ways of their implementation. Apart from that, Putin and Rahmon exchanged views on the results of the Central Asia-Russia and CIS summits in Dushanbe.

The Russian president paid a state visit to Tajikistan on October 8 and 9. During his stay in Dushanbe, Putin took part in the second Central Asia-Russia summit on October 9, and in a meeting of the CIS heads of state on October 10.