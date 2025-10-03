EU heading towards war, European troops to return home in coffins — Orban

BUDAPEST, October 3. /TASS/. Hungary and several other countries believe that the EU is moving towards war, which will result in European servicemen returning home in coffins, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated.

"More and more countries, like Hungary, feel that we (the EU - TASS) are going to drift into a war, and sooner or later our coffins will come home with our dead and fallen young people in them," Zoltan Kovacs, state secretary for international communication and relations at the Hungarian prime minister's office, quoted Orban as saying on his X page.

The head of the cabinet added that "the threat of this is growing."

On August 30, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that the country would not allow the EU to open the accession negotiations with Ukraine in order to prevent its hasty accession to the community. The prime minister himself said that he was against Ukraine's inclusion in the EU because such a step would mean that "war would come to the EU."