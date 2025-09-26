Ukraine’s Zelensky asks Trump to provide his county with Tomahawk missiles — British daily

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky asked at his meeting with US President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine Tomahawk cruise missiles, British daily The Telegraph reported on Friday citing its sources close to the matter.

Ukraine’s Zelensky indirectly confirmed this information in an interview with the Axios Show program. He announced that he had asked Trump for a certain type of weapons that had not previously been supplied to Ukraine, but did not specify what exactly he was talking about.

The Telegraph daily reported, it is currently unknown whether Trump plans to grant Zelensky's request.

Tomahawk rockets are capable of a strike range of up to 2,500 kilometers (1,553 miles), they are capable of carrying 450 kg (over 992 lbs) of explosives’ payload and the cost of one rocket stands at about $2 million.