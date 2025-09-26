US strikes failed to destroy Iran’s nuclear infrastructure — Iranian vice president

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. US bombings were unable to destroy Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, Iranian Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic, Mohammad Eslami, said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"The bombings did not destroy our nuclear infrastructure. We have a clear plan to continue our program. There will be no deviations from our peaceful plan for the development of nuclear technologies. Rest assured that we are moving forward without interruption," he commented on the US strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

On June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. The United States entered the conflict nine days after its escalation, striking Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. On the evening of June 23, Iran attacked the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air base in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. The ceasefire took effect on June 24.

In 2025, five rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States ended inconclusively due to the launch of Israel’s military operation and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.