Panama Canal will forever remain Panama's, president tells UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Panama will continue to ensure the neutrality and functioning of the Panama Canal, which will forever remain the country’s property, President Jose Raul Mulino told the General Debate of the UN General Assembly’s 80th session.

"Panama would like to reiterate that it maintains its commitment to the Panama Neutrality Treaty," he said. "Neutrality is the most effective mechanism to protect our canal. It is a global asset. The Panama Canal, open for the entire world and neutral, contributes to international trade. This canal will always remain in our country’s hands."

Mulino went on to say that the Panama Canal accounts for four percent of global trade, servicing 180 maritime routes used by 140 countries.

"Panama has invested its own funds to broaden this trans-oceanic route in order to cater to larger-size vessels," he added. "In the near future, the country plans to move forward with the Rio Indio Water Reservoir project, which will satisfy the population’s water demand and ensure continuous navigation, and also reduce drought-related risks.".