UN chief scheduled to meet with Lavrov on September 25

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. A meeting between UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled for September 25, Spokesman for the UN chief Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing in response to a question from a TASS correspondent.

"I think it will be Thursday afternoon," Dujarric stated.

The spokesman added that Guterres intends to discuss issues "of mutual concern" with the Russian foreign minister.

Lavrov will lead the country’s delegation to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech on September 27. He is also expected to hold a series of meetings in various formats, including talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 9. During the high-level week from September 23 to 27, as well as on September 29, general political debates will take place, with representatives of all 193 member states expected to speak.