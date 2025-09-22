Hungary opposes any EU restrictions on Russian oil — Szijjarto

UN, September 22. /TASS/. Budapest opposes any EU sanctions or restrictions on oil supplies from Russia. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a TASS correspondent on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.

"It is absolutely clear that without Russian oil, safe supply of Hungary is impossible, and not because of politics or whatever, but because of physical reality. So, we cannot agree with any European measure which would ban or restrict oil deliveries through [the Druzhba] pipeline, because that would simply endanger the security of our supply," he said.

Szijjarto added that Budapest calls on the European Commission not to endanger Hungary's energy security.

"We made it very clear to the European colleagues that this is a red line to us, which we cannot step over. And we strongly urge the European Commission not to endanger the safe supply of any European member state when it comes to either oil or gas," he said.