Attacks on critical infrastructure to pressure Iran unacceptable — Security Council chief

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Strikes on Iran’s essential infrastructure aimed at exerting military pressure on the country are unacceptable, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"We are convinced that using civilian infrastructure as a means of military pressure is completely unacceptable," Shoigu told reporters.

He added that "the only responsible way forward is de-escalation and the pursuit of a long-term peaceful solution at the negotiating table." "We call on the parties to return to a diplomatic settlement without delay," the Russian Security Council secretary stressed.