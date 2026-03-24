About 3,500 Russians injured or killed by Ukrainian drone attacks in 2025 — diplomat

GENEVA, March 24. /TASS/. Approximately 3,500 civilians in Russia, including about 200 children, were injured or killed due to attacks by Ukrainian drones in 2025, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

"Most Ukrainian killer drones carry metal shrapnel or fragments to maximize the number of casualties. In 2025 alone, about 3,500 people were injured or killed in Russia as a result of Ukrainian UAV attacks, including about 200 children," the diplomat said.

"In total, since 2014, more than 41,000 civilians have been affected by the criminal actions of the Kiev regime’s militants. Since February 2022, at least 27,500 have been affected," Miroshnik emphasized.