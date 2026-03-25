IN BRIEF: Russian regions face most massive drone attack as air defenses down 389 UAVs

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 389 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Efforts to contain a fire are underway at the port of Ust-Luga in the northwestern Leningrad Region. Several residential buildings and cars were damaged in a drone attack on Kronstadt, a suburb of St. Petersburg.

TASS has gathered the key information about the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 389 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions between 11:00 p.m. local time on March 24 and 7:00 a.m. logical time on March 25 (8:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m. GMT).

- According to the Defense Ministry, drones were shot down over the Bryansk, Smolensk, Kaluga, Kursk, Tver, Oryol, Belgorod, Tula, Pskov, Novgorod, Vologda, Leningrad, and Moscow regions, as well as over Crimea.

- The overnight Ukrainian drone attack was the most massive to date, according to TASS estimates.

Consequences

- As many as 56 drones were destroyed over the Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.

- Efforts are underway to contain a fire at the port of Ust-Luga.

- The roof of a residential building was damaged in the town of Vyborg.

- According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties, the regional governor stressed.

- Several residential buildings and cars were damaged in a drone attack on Kronstadt, St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov wrote in a Max post.

Airport operations

- Temporary restrictions on inbound and outbound fights were introduced at the airports of Kaluga, Yaroslavl, Pskov, and Cherepovets, as well as at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport and Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

- Flights to and from Moscow and St. Petersburg have been delayed at Khrabrovo Airport in Kaliningrad, according to the airport's online scoreboard.

- Fourteen flights have been delayed at Khrabrovo Airport and another four have been canceled.

- Twenty-six flights were diverted to alternate airports after restrictions on inbound and outbound flights were introduced at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, the airport operator said.

- A total of 21 flights were canceled and another 49 were delayed for over two hours at Pulkovo as of 8:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT).