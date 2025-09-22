Hamas wants Trump to personally guarantee 60-day ceasefire in Gaza — media

NEW YORK, September 22. /TASS/. Representatives of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas are seeking US President Donald Trump's personal guarantee that Israel will observe a 60-day suspension of hostilities in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of half of the hostages, Fox News reported, citing sources in the US administration.

According to the report, Hamas officials wrote a letter to Trump that is expected to be delivered to the White House this week. They are asking the US president to "guarantee a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the immediate release of half of the hostages being detained within Gaza." The US administration hopes this will make it possible to halt the fighting and restart negotiations that were interrupted after Israel’s strike on Hamas representatives in Doha.

On September 9, Israel targeted senior Hamas officials in Doha. The Palestinian movement said six people were killed, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya, a leader in the Gaza Strip, and a Qatari security officer.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was dissatisfied with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions, noting he favors military operations against Hamas over a ceasefire agreement. The newspaper added that Trump’s irritation intensified after Israel’s strike in Qatar. According to the WSJ, in conversations with his advisers, the US president suggested that Netanyahu was mocking him.