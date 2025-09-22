{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Hamas wants Trump to personally guarantee 60-day ceasefire in Gaza — media

Hamas officials are asking the US president to "guarantee a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the immediate release of half of the hostages being detained within Gaza"

NEW YORK, September 22. /TASS/. Representatives of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas are seeking US President Donald Trump's personal guarantee that Israel will observe a 60-day suspension of hostilities in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of half of the hostages, Fox News reported, citing sources in the US administration.

According to the report, Hamas officials wrote a letter to Trump that is expected to be delivered to the White House this week. They are asking the US president to "guarantee a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the immediate release of half of the hostages being detained within Gaza." The US administration hopes this will make it possible to halt the fighting and restart negotiations that were interrupted after Israel’s strike on Hamas representatives in Doha.

On September 9, Israel targeted senior Hamas officials in Doha. The Palestinian movement said six people were killed, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya, a leader in the Gaza Strip, and a Qatari security officer.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was dissatisfied with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions, noting he favors military operations against Hamas over a ceasefire agreement. The newspaper added that Trump’s irritation intensified after Israel’s strike in Qatar. According to the WSJ, in conversations with his advisers, the US president suggested that Netanyahu was mocking him.

United StatesPalestineDonald Trump
UN General Assembly
Panama Canal will forever remain Panama's, president tells UN General Assembly
Panama Canal accounts for four percent of global trade, servicing 180 maritime routes used by 140 countries
World is witnessing darkest page in Israeli-Palestinian conflict history — UN head
The UN chief Antonio Guterres once again called for an immediate ceasefire
Ukraine’s Syrsky briefs Commander of US Army in Europe on difficult frontline situation
Alexander Syrsky also requested additional air defense systems for Ukraine
IAEA’s anti-Russian resolution politically, legally null and void — Russian MFA
Russia resolutely rejects the fabrications and political distortions contained in the resolution, the ministry stressed
Kremlin slams Trump branding Russia 'paper tiger'
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is more often compared to a bear
Italian actress Claudia Cardinale dies at age 87 — newspaper
The actress died surrounded by her children in the French city of Nemours, where she had lived for several years
Incident in skies over Danish capital is attempt to spark NATO-Russia conflict
Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin stressed that Russia is not interested in escalating tensions in Europe
Vatican concerned over West’s speculation on nuclear weapons — Russian envoy
According to Ivan Soltanovsky, the Holy See positions itself as a 'global factor'
Zelensky spoke to almost empty hall during UN General Assembly
The Russian Delegation, including First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, was present in the hall
Russian MiG-31 jets did not violate Estonian airspace — top brass
Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets made a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Trump admits possibility of US government shutdown from October 1
The US President explained that in order to continue funding the government, the relevant bill, previously approved by the US House of Representatives, must also be supported by the Senate
Russia successfully completing trials of latest S-500 air defense system, says Putin
The Tsirkon shipborne hypersonic missile system is at the final stage of trials, the Russian leader added
Elections in Ukraine possible under ceasefire — Zelensky
In Ukraine, neither parliamentary nor presidential elections are being held due to the martial law imposed on February 24, 2022, and continuously extended
Kyrgyz leader demands end to genocide of Palestinians, recognition of their independence
Sadyr Japarov stressed that Kyrgyzstan firmly condemns violence and terrorism in all forms
Russian foreign minister arrives in New York to participate in UN General Assembly session
The government aircraft covered the distance from Moscow to the United States via the northern route, bypassing all countries, in 11 hours and 40 minutes
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky has a hand in attempt on Trump’s life, Kirk’s killing
Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is capable of killing anyone, Artem Dmitruk said
All nuclear powers must join New START dialogue — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that such discussions should take place under the UN Security Council’s umbrella
French servicemen already spotted in Moldova — Russian lawmaker
"Moldovan President Maia Sandu in her statement yesterday threatened the Moldovans with the loss of sovereignty of Moldova," Alyona Arshinova added
Hungary will not refuse to buy oil from Russia, despite US demands — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Minister also stressed that it is "totally impossible to carry out a fact-based, rational dialogue based on common sense" with Western European countries
West preparing its population for allegedly inevitable war with Russia — delegation head
Any actions by Russia are deliberately interpreted as intentional escalation of tensions, Yulia Zhdanova noted
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman confirms upcoming Lavrov-Rubio meeting to TASS
The schedule of the US Secretary of State says that the meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister will take place at 7 p.m. Moscow time
Trump’s ‘paper tiger’ remark about Russia influenced by Zelensky — Kremlin
"This view is in stark contrast with our understanding of the current state of affairs," Dmitry Peskov said
FACTBOX: What is known about liberation of Kirovsk in DPR
According to the ministry’s information, Russian forces are currently mopping up Kirovsk in the direction of Krasny Liman, clearing it of the remaining forces of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized brigade
Kiev loses roughly 1,495 troops along frontline in past day — Russia’s top brass
Ukrainian losses totaled more than 535 troops, two armored fighting vehicles, five pickup trucks, two artillery pieces, and a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Center
Video of Zakharova’s remarks on Kazakh president’s meetings is deepfake — Russian MFA
The officials provided a comparison of the deepfake with the original clip for illustrative purposes
Tara Reade, former Biden aide, receives Russian citizenship
The corresponding decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been published
Trump paid minimal attention to Ukrainian topic during UN General Assembly — expert
"In his 57-minute speech, he devoted only three minutes to Ukraine," deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries Vladimir Zharikhin said
No Nobel Peace Prize for Trump until he stops conflict in Gaza — Macron
In his opinion, the United States is in a position to stop the conflict, as it continues to supply Israel with weapons for its military operation in the Gaza Strip
Kremlin slams idea that Ukraine can regain any lost territory as ‘wrong’
"The fact that Ukraine is being encouraged in every way to continue hostilities is, in our view, a mistake," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Belarus receives official notice from Poland on border reopening from September 25
Poland closed all previously operational border crossings with Belarus overnight on September 12
Trump believes Ukrainian conflict to continue for a long time
The US president also noted that Russia has a "very large army"
Russia firmly rejects expanding UN Security Council with Western nations
Kirill Logvinov noted that the current composition of the Security Council showed a significant bias toward Western states
Ukraine asks West for another $15 billion to develop its military-industrial complex
These figures only represent financing for the defense industry and do not include financial support, which could total $60 billion in 2026
Kremlin says Moscow well protected by air defense systems
Dmitry Peskov added that it is "quite obvious" that the Ukrainian armed forces always increase their activity levels before high-profile political events
Russian banks' profit down almost 50% in August month-on-month — Central Bank
Banks have earned 2.3 trillion rubles year-to-date
Russia ready to respond to any strategic threat — Putin
The head of state cited the Russian authorities' decision to abandon the moratorium on deploying ground-launched intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles
Unmanned Arctic vessel 'Briz' presented at 'Neva-2025' international exhibition
According to the representative of the "C Project" company, the vessel consists of more than eighty percent Russian-made components
Macron tells Trump Israel cannot defeat Hamas militarily
"Israel has killed Hamas’s main leaders, but at the same time, there are just as many Hamas militants as on the first day," the French President said
Kremlin spokesman dismisses as hysterical claims about ‘incursion' into NATO airspace
"Our military aviation complies with all flight regulations and rules, is guided by them, and adheres to them most strictly," Dmitry Peskov stated
Trump must stand trial for attacks on boats in Caribbean Sea — Colombian president
Gustavo Petro emphasized that "the young people in the boat were not drug traffickers"
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Zaporozhye NPP’s last power supply line cut by Ukrainian fire
No safety violations have been registered
US companies ready to return to Russian market and also bring in new ones — envoy
Boris Titov also pointed out that the Russian market has changed over time, which is taking competition for American companies to a whole new level
Kremlin displeased by Polish foreign minister's comments on country's airspace
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin treats such statements "appropriately" when no proof is presented
Alleged violations of Norway's airspace by Russia remain unconfirmed, embassy says
The data provided by Norway was not corroborated by Russian monitoring, the diplomatic mission stated
Netanyahu must stand before international court for genocide in Gaza — Chilean President
Gabriel Boric has repeatedly sharply criticized Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip
Melania Trump rejects Zelensky's wife's request for meeting — newspaper
The high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off in New York with the participation of about 150 heads of state and government, as well as foreign ministers
Kiev should know that its position will worsen with each day of delay in talks — Kremlin
"The dynamics on the front lines are more than eloquent evidence of this," Dmitry Peskov stated
Trump says nuclear arms pose gravest threat to planet
"There is no more serious danger to our planet today than the most powerful and destructive weapons ever devised by man, of which the United States, as you know, has many," the US leader noted
Ukrainian strikes leave over 20 Russians killed in past week — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik said that over the past week, Ukrainian Nazi attacks wounded 145 Russian civilians, including three minors, and left 24 people dead
Iran confirms damage to nuclear sites after US strikes
Iranian Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami noted that Tehran has the ability to repair the damage thanks to accumulated experience
Artillery units of Battlegroup South destroy Ukrainian drone command post — top brass
The daily efforts of artillery crews are instrumental in suppressing enemy firing positions and creating favorable conditions for the successful advancement of Russian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry emphasized
UK publishes 2025 Booker Prize shortlist
The winner will be announced on November 10
US benefits from selling weapons to Ukraine, not providing them for free — White House
"Donald Trump has said that the US is going to continue selling weapons to NATO and NATO and Ukraine can choose how to use those weapons," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted
Two dead, eight injured: what is known about Ukrainian UAV attack on Novorossiysk
The condition of three individuals injured in the Kiev regime’s attack on Novorossiysk is assessed as serious, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar province said
Press review: EU seeks Russia-US dialogue disruption as Trump’s tariffs hit world in 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 24th
FACTBOX: What is known about liberation of Kupyansk
The number of Ukrainian troops blocked in Kupyansk amounts to 700, of whom 250 have already been eliminated
Coming hours decisive for Iran’s nuclear program — French president
Emmanuel Macron placed full responsibility for the lack of compromise on Iran’s nuclear program on Tehran and called for the restoration of controls over it
Russian army drafted 160,000 men last spring
All conscripts received food rations during their journey; for journeys exceeding three days, they were provided three meals daily in dining cars - a long-standing and effective practice within the military
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Russia calls on UN to condemn Ukraine's policy of glorifying Nazi criminals
Ilya Barmin recalled that neo-Nazi groups openly operate in Ukraine, and radical nationalist groups hold annual torchlight processions
Europe wants to impose parallel reality of situation in Ukraine on UNSC — Russia’s mission
First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky has lost public support
Trump mentions Russia ten times in speech at UN General Assembly session
The US leader mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin once, noting that he hoped for a quick resolution to the Ukrainian crisis since his relationship with Putin had "always been a good one"
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
Two people were injured by shrapnel in the Rostov Region after a drone attack
NATO is preparing to send contingent to Odessa Region to intimidate Transnistria — SVR
According to available data, the first group of soldiers from France and Great Britain has already arrived in Odessa," the SVR said
NATO is using Moldova as additional platform for confrontation with Russia — expert
Moldova has been considered as an alternative since Kiev’s crackdown on Donbass began in 2014, Andrey Marochko noted
Ukraine at risk of losing some allied support in Europe — Reuters
According to a senior European diplomat, Ukraine’s allies are concerned over Ukraine’s manpower shortages
With New START proposal Putin is 'extending his hand' to US — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin's "good political will, will remain viable only if Washington takes a corresponding position"
West ignores Kiev’s violations of international humanitarian law — Russia’s UN mission
"Kiev regime uses civilians as human shields and deploys air defense systems in close proximity to residential areas," Dmitry Polyansky said
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meeting with US Secretary of State Rubio in New York
The meeting began without opening remarks for the press and is continuing behind closed doors
US begins to realize that deal with Russia helps avert WWIII — Crimean official
Georgy Muradov stressed that under such circumstances, in order to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to return to dialogue on equitable and indivisible security
Trump wants to force entire world to buy US energy at a higher price — Kremlin spokesman
The US President is moving forward, avoiding any complicated diplomatic tactics, Dmitry Peskov clarified
Global crisis, tariffs on Russian oil, Ukraine deal: Trump speaks at UN
In his remarks, the US President declared that the world had entered "one of the greatest crises in its history" and placed blame on the United Nations for failing to resolve international challenges
Putin offered to settle root causes of Ukrainian crisis, but West refused — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also recalled "the Europeans' harsh rebuke that Russia should not interfere in European security issues and that the Europeans would sort them out themselves"
Russian economy remains resilient despite difficulties — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also said that the national economy has adapted to the needs of the special military operation and fulfills all the army's requirements
West’s baseless accusations no longer taken into account — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov opined that "a country with a serious and responsible approach should not put forward unsubstantiated accusations"
Russian forces curb threat posed by Ukrainian UAVs, continue special op — Kremlin
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, between midnight and 7 a.m. Moscow time on September 23, air defenses destroyed 69 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Russian regions
US must lift sanctions against Russia — Medvedev
"The US must give up on weakening Russia with sanctions and tariffs," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev pointed out
Fabricated Zakharova footage is low-quality fake, expert says
The deepfake technology in the Zakharova footage has been detected by the Zephyr system
EU, NATO have 'gotten themselves stuck' with anti-Russian Ukrainian project — UN mission
"The EU and NATO have become entangled in falsehoods and do not quite know how to extricate themselves from the situation they have driven themselves into," First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky pointed out
It is impossible to restore death penalty in Russia — prosecutor-general
According to Igor Krasnov, the state’s stance on this issue is final and rests on the fundamental decisions of the Constitutional Court
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Powerful blast reported in Norway’s capital Oslo — Dagsavisen
According to the police, several explosive devices were found in the street, and one of them detonated
Trump retains option for new sanctions against Russia, arms supplies to Ukraine — Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Donald Trump has the option "in some circumstances, to sell defensive weaponry and potentially offensive weaponry," which would be directed to Ukraine
Rome may recognize Palestine under two conditions, namely hostage release, Hamas rejection
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni noted that she is not opposed to recognizing Palestine, but there must be "requisites for sovereignty" to do so
Tehran does not need nuclear weapons, will not produce them — Iran’s supreme leader
Ali Khamenei noted that Iran has a high level of uranium enrichment
Poland to re-open checkpoints on border with Belarus — Polish prime minister
"In a day and a half, overnight to Thursday, the border crossings will be re-opened," Donald Tusk said
Zelensky does not need talks, he came to UN to beg for money — diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Kiev regime is doing everything in its power to create a "bloody backdrop" for the UN General Assembly
French military are in Moldova on legitimate grounds — defense ministry
Last year, Moldova and France broadened their military cooperation by signing a new treaty
Foreign ministers of G7 discuss issue of imposing new sanctions against Russia
The G7 Foreign ministers also discussed taking action against third country enablers
US does not support EU and Ukraine’s anti-Russian statement at UN
A total of 38 countries joined the statement, including Slovakia
Press review: West recognizes Palestine pressuring Israel as US-Russia talks to resume
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 23rd
Russian forces hit Ukrainian Motor Sich production
The Russian Armed Forces also destroyed an electrical substation that supplied power to Ukraine's military-industrial complex
EU continues to fuel war machine, portrays Russia as enemy — permanent UN mission
First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN noted that Brussels does everything possible to undermine the outcomes and understandings reached during the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States in Alaska
Iranian MP announces arrival of Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets
According to Abolfazl Zohravand, Su-35 fighter jets are gradually arriving for a long-term solution
American corporations ready to resume operations in Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov agrees with the opinion that everyone is waiting for the go-ahead
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Around 20 deals to be signed at first Russian-Indian forum TIME
The first forum is expected to attract around 2,000 participants
Russia does not reject any negotiation formats on Ukraine — permanent UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky noted that the optimal platform for negotiations is Istanbul
Ukrainian army loses 1,630 men in one day — Russian Defense Ministry
In particular, Russian Battlegroup Center destroyed two Ukrainian tanks, eight vehicles and three artillery pieces
