LONDON, September 21. /TASS/. Nearly 90% of British citizens do not support London’s upcoming recognition of Palestinian statehood, The Daily Telegraph reported, citing a JL Partners survey.

The poll, conducted between August 19 and 31 among 2,118 respondents, found that 87% opposed the unconditional recognition of a Palestinian state, while only 13% expressed their backing.

Support for Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s decision was lowest among opposition parties, with just 6% of Conservative voters and 8% of Reform UK voters in favor. Among Labour supporters, only 11% backed the move.

The survey also showed that 51% of respondents oppose recognition while Hamas remains in power, and 40% said recognition should come only after Hamas agrees to a ceasefire and releases Israeli hostages. Seventeen percent rejected recognition under any circumstances.

According to the BBC and Sky News, Starmer will announce the decision on September 21. Critics argue that the move would undermine London’s ability to influence both Israel and Hamas.

On July 29, the prime minister’s office warned it would recognize Palestine before the start of the UN General Assembly session in September if Israel continued to block humanitarian aid to Gaza and did not end its military operation in the enclave. Amid the escalating conflict, the Foreign Office later confirmed that recognition would proceed in September. The high-level week of the UN General Assembly will run from September 23 to 27, as well as on September 29.