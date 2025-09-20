EU unhappy with US' desire to interfere in internal affairs of union — NYT

NEW YORK, September 20. /TASS/. Some EU countries are concerned about the US desire to interfere in the domestic politics of its allies by supporting right-wing parties in almost all European countries, The New York Times reported citing sources.

According to it, the United States is actively working with the right-wing parties from some European countries, including Romania, Poland and Germany. European officials also expressed dissatisfaction with the US attacks on the Romanian and French courts, which ruled against right-wing politicians. They said that US President Donald Trump and his entourage, although they may criticize the European worldview, but open interference in the internal affairs of the EU countries violates the norms accepted in relations between allies.

Despite this, Brussels wants to continue working with Washington for security reasons. The story said that the European leaders who publicly flatter Trump are secretly outraged by US interference in internal affairs.