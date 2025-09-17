EU suspends financial support for Israel due to escalation of conflict in Gaza

BRUSSELS, September 17. /TASS/. The European Commission is suspending financial support for Israel in response to its military operation in the Gaza Strip, EC President Ursula von der Leyen announced.

"The horrific events taking place in Gaza on a daily basis must stop. There needs to be an immediate ceasefire, unrestrained access for all humanitarian aid, and the release of all hostages held by Hamas. The European Union remains the biggest donor of humanitarian aid and an unwavering champion of the two-state solution. Reflecting these principled commitments, and taking into account serious recent developments in the West Bank, we propose to suspend trade concessions with Israel, sanction extremist ministers and violent settlers, and put bilateral support to Israel on hold, without affecting our work with Israeli civil society or Yad Vashem," the European Commission cited her as saying on its website.

The Commission clarified that the decision covers future allocations for 2025-2027, as well as ongoing institutional cooperation projects with Israel and initiatives under the EU-Israel regional cooperation mechanism. It stressed that the measures will not affect humanitarian programs.

The body also recalled that Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement requires "respect for human rights and democratic principles," and that violations of these provisions give the EU the right to unilaterally restrict cooperation.

On September 17, the EC proposed a package of measures against Israel over its actions in the Gaza Strip. A day earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the launch of an intensive offensive in Gaza City, the administrative center of the enclave. According to Israel, the goal of the operation is to defeat Hamas. Before the assault, the Israeli army repeatedly urged civilians to leave the combat zone, including by dropping leaflets over the city.