About dozen ships in port of Hodeidah at time of Israeli air strikes

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. About a dozen ships were in the area of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah when the Israeli air strikes began, international maritime radio exchange and online marine traffic monitoring systems show.

The ships flying the flags of Belize, Panama, the Marshall Islands, and others were there.

Earlier, the rebel-owned Al Masirah TV channel reported that Israeli aircraft had carried out 12 strikes on Hodeidah located in the eponymous province and controlled by the Houthis from the Ansar Allah rebel movement.

Later, the Israeli army said it had attacked Houthi military infrastructure facilities in Hodeidah, which, according to Israel, were used by the Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement.