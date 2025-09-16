UK to deploy Typhoon fighters in NATO eastern flank operation

LONDON, September 16. /TASS/. Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons will join the operation to bolster NATO’s defense and deterrence along its eastern flank, the British Ministry of Defense reported.

The Typhoons will operate out of RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and are expected to start flying missions over Poland in the coming days. They will be supported by RAF Voyager air-to-air refueling aircraft from RAF Brize Norton. The allied forces include aircraft from Denmark, France, and Germany, according to the report.

On 12 September, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the launch of Operation Eastern Sentry, which was the result of consultations on Article 4 of the NATO Treaty on September 10 at Poland’s request in connection with an incident involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the country. On the morning of September 10, Poland’s operational military command announced the destruction of several objects identified as UAVs that had violated national airspace. According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, nineteen violations of the country’s airspace were reported.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense has said that during the night of September 9-10, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, and Zhitomir regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. The ministry emphasized that no targets within Polish territory were planned for destruction. It also noted that the UAVs allegedly crossing into Polish airspace had a maximum range of 700 kilometers. The Russian Defense Ministry expressed its readiness to engage in consultations with Poland regarding the incident.