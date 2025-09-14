Romanian defense ministry says Russian drone allegedly violated its airspace

BUCHAREST, September 14. /TASS/. Romania’s defense ministry clams that a Russian drone allegedly violated the country’s airspace on Saturday.

"A Geran-type unmanned aerial vehicle used by Russia to attack Ukraine entered Romania’s airspace at 6:00 p.m. local time (3:00 GMT) on Saturday and was spotted by two F-16 fighter jets which were on a patrol mission int north of Dobruja," the ministry said.

"The drone was moving for 50 minutes from northwest of Chilia Veche to southwest of Ismail and left the national airspace near the settlement of Pardina, flying toward Ukraine," it said. "The F-16 planes had an irregular visual and radar contact with the target and accompanies it during its flight."

"The pilots were allowed to bring the target down but after weighing accompanying risks during the period of direct contact, they decided not to open fire," the ministry emphasized.

According to the Romanian defense ministry, as many as 52 Russian drone attacks on targets in Ukraine near the Romania border have been registered since February 2022. In 30 cases, drone fragments fell down on Romania’s territory and in ten cases Russian drones crossed into Romania’s airspace.