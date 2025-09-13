German politician questions Russia's involvement in incident with UAVs in Poland

BERLIN, September 13. /TASS/. Sara Wagenknecht, leader of the German party Sara Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice (BSW), drew attention to the inconsistency of the version of Russia's involvement in the incident with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Poland.

"I don't know 100% either what is behind this, but I wonder: if it really was the case that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wanted to test NATO's air defense system, then why did Russia's ally, namely Belarus, warn Poland that drones that had gone astray would fly over Polish territory? This doesn't fit together," the politician said at a rally in Berlin.

"That's why we are here to tell them (the authorities - TASS) 'We don't believe your lies,'" Wagenknecht stressed.

In the morning of September 10, the Polish army destroyed several UAVs that violated the country’s airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, 19 air violations were recorded on the night of September 9-10. NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among the alliance’s members.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on the night of September 9-10, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. Targets for destruction in Poland were not planned. The range of the UAVs that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. The Russian Defense Ministry said it was ready to consult with the Polish side "on this topic.".