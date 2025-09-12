FACTBOX: What we known about arrest of suspected killer of Kirk

NEW YORK, September 12. /TASS/. The suspect in the murder of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk is "with a high degree of certainty" in custody, President Donald Trump told Fox News.

The US leader added that he expects the killer to receive the death penalty.

TASS has compiled the key details known so far.

Alleged killer

- Kirk's killer is believed to be 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson, the New York Post reported, citing law enforcement sources.

- Trump said he did not know whether Robinson acted alone or as part of a criminal group.

- The US leader also voiced hope that the activist's killer would receive the death penalty.

Arrest

- The suspect was arrested on Thursday at around 11 p.m. local time (5 a.m. GMT on Friday), Fox News reported, citing a law enforcement source.

- Robinson was turned in to authorities by his own father, the New York Post reported.

- According to CNN, the detainee confessed to his father, who then contacted the authorities.

- The father informed law enforcement officials of his son's confession and kept him under control until the formal arrest, CNN reported.

- Trump, in turn, said the suspect was caught and taken into custody based on a lead from a pastor.

- He also noted that the suspect's father played a role in the arrest of the alleged perpetrator.