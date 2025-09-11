Zelensky acknowledges ineffectiveness of NATO air defense systems

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Modern Western air defense, including NATO actions in the airspace over Ukraine, will not be able to ensure its effective protection, Vladimir Zelensky admitted.

"What we proposed two years ago - shoot down drones above us with airplanes - it won't work anymore. It's needed as an element. It will strengthen the shield over the western part of Ukraine and over Poland. But it's an element. This is insufficient," he said at a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"Using systems like Patriot or other systems that are not so expensive, but whose missiles will also cost $200-300 million, using missiles from aircraft worth $1 million is wrong. In the general understanding of how to fight, this is wrong."