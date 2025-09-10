Netanyahu compares Israeli strike on Qatar with US campaign in Afghanistan

TEL AVIV, September 10. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the strike on Doha, where Hamas leadership was presumably staying, was justified, and compared it to the US military campaign in Afghanistan that followed the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attack.

In his opinion, Hamas' attack on Israel, committed on October 7, 2023, was the same as the September, 11th attack.

"What did America do in the wake of 9/11? It promised to hunt down terrorists who committed this heinous crime, wherever they may be. And it also passed a resolution in the Security Council of the UN two weeks later that said: ‘Governments can not harbor terrorists," Netanyahu said in a video address, published by his office.

According to the Israeli premier, by striking Doha with the goal of eliminating Hamas leadership, Israel was acting "along those lines."

"We went after the terrorist masterminds, who committed the October 7 massacre. And we did so in Qatar, which gave safe haven. It harbors terrorists, it finances Hamas, it gives terrorist chieftains sumptuous villas, it gives them everything. So we did exactly what America did when it went after Al Qaeda [outlawed in Russia] terrorists in Afghanistan and after they went and killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan," he said.

In his speech on Wednesday, Netanyahu directly mentioned Qatar for the first time in two days. Prior to that, no official Israeli comment on the matter directly named the country that was targeted by Israeli warplanes.

Netanyahu did not elaborate on whether the operation reached its goals.

On September 9, a series of explosions shook the capital of Qatar. Shortly afterwards Israel said that its air force, with the support of the General Security Service, had attacked Hamas. According to the emirate's Interior Ministry, a member of the security forces was killed and several others were injured. Hamas denied media reports about the deaths of members of the movement's negotiating delegation, admitting that six people, including Khalil al-Hayyas son, were the victims of the attack.