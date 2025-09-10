No traces of explosives found on drone fragments that fell in east Poland — prosecutors

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. No traces of explosives were found on drone fragments found in eastern and southeastern Poland’s Lublin Voivodeship, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

A statement published on the authority’s website says that no traces of explosives were found on drone fragments recovered in the settlements of Czesniki, Czosnowka, Krzywowierzba-Kolonia, Wielki Lan and Wohyn. The object that damaged a house in the settlement of Wyryki could not be identified at this point. Investigative procedures also continue in the settlement of Zablocie-Kolonia, where a drone was also found.

According to the republic’s defense ministry, fragments of drones that violated Poland’s airspace overnight to September 10 were found in 12 locations in the country.

Early on September 10, the Polish army’s operational command announced the destruction of several objects identified as drones after they violated the country’s airspace. A search is currently underway for the downed objects. Tusk said that the country’s airspace was violated 19 times in the early morning hours of September 10. He alleged that all of the drones entered the country from Belarus.

So far, three downed drones have been reported. As a result of the incident, part of the country’s airspace, including the area over Warsaw’s Chopin Airport, was temporarily closed.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Ukrainian military and industrial facilities in western Ukraine overnight. No targets in Poland were planned. The range of the drones that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 kilometers. Nevertheless, the Russian Defense Ministry said it is ready to consult with Poland on this matter.