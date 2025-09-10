Arab, Islamic countries prepare to hold emergency summit in Qatar — TV

CAIRO, September 10. /TASS/. Arab and Islamic countries plan to hold an emergency summit in the capital of Qatar soon, Sky News Arabia reported.

According to the report, the meeting may take place next week.

Earlier, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had a phone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, as well as UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Oman Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

On top of that, the premier of Qatar held phone conversations with the prime ministers and foreign ministers of Jordan and Lebanon, Jafar Hassan and Ayman Safadi; Nawaf Salam and Youssef Rajji.

According to statements published by the Foreign Ministry of Qatar, all these officials condemned the Israeli strike on Hamas leadership in Doha, describing it as a blatant violation of all norms of international law, which threatens the security of the emirate and the entire region. The officials of the six Arab states said they support all measures taken by the government of Qatar to defend its sovereignty.

On September 9, a series of explosions took place in the Qatari capital. Shortly afterwards, the Israeli army said that strikes had been carried out on Hamas leaders. Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said that Israel was responsible for the attack. According to the Foreign Ministry, the attack killed a security official and left several people injured. Hamas, in turn, denied media reports that the strike had killed members of its negotiating team. However, the movement acknowledged the death of six people, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya, a Hamas leader in Gaza.