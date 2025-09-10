Israeli strike on Doha does not serve the goals of the US or the Jewish state — Trump

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. The Israeli strike on members of the political bureau of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in Doha does not advance the objectives of the United States or the Jewish state, US President Donald Trump said.

"This morning, the Trump Administration was notified by the United States Military that Israel was attacking Hamas which, very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the Capital of Qatar," he said on the Truth Social platform.

"This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me. Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goal," Trump added.