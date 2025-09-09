Iran, IAEA sign agreement on resuming cooperation

TEHRAN, September 9. /TASS/. Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have signed an agreement on resuming cooperation.

The agreement was inked by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. The signing ceremony was broadcast by the Iranian SNN television channel.

An Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said earlier that in Cairo the sides had ultimately agreed a new protocol for further interaction after Iran suspended cooperation with the agency banned its inspections of its nuclear sites.