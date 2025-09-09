Nepalese PM resigns amid mass protests against blocking social networks

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli has resigned amid mass protests in the country, Reuters reported, citing his aide Prakash Silwal.

Earlier, the Nepalese prime minister asked Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel for help in gaining control of the situation amid ongoing protests. According to the India Today TV channel, the general called on the prime minister to resign, arguing that only this would allow the military to stabilize the situation.

On September 8, a "Gen Z protest" took place in Kathmandu, with thousands of demonstrators protesting the government's decision to limit social media and messaging apps, as well as corruption. India Today reported that law enforcement officers used guns, water cannons, and tear gas. A total of 19 people died and over 100 were injured. Protests have also taken place in other major cities.

On September 4, the Nepalese government restricted Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp (social media sites banned in Russia since they are owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities) as well as other social networks that were not registered with the Communication and Information Technology Ministry in a timely manner. On September 9, the authorities lifted all restrictions.