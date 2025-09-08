Irfaan Ali re-elected as Guyana’s president — Elections Commission

HAVANA, September 8. /TASS/. The Guyana Elections Commission on Sunday approved the results of the general election held in the country on September 1 and announced that the incumbent president, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, had been re-elected for a second term, the Guayana Chronicle newspaper reported.

The commission confirmed the results of the 2025 general and regional elections by the chief electoral officer, declared Irfaan Ali elected president for a second term, securing a convincing victory for the ruling center-left People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), the newspaper said. According to it, the Guyana Elections Commission had initially planned to announce the election results on Friday. However, the commission members appointed by the opposition did not attend the meeting, so it was canceled. On Sunday, however, the commission met in full.

The Guayana Chronicle reported that the People's Progressive Party/Civic, under which Irfaan Ali ran, received more than 242,000 votes, securing a convincing majority. The PPP/C will have 36 seats in the National Assembly (parliament). The relatively new We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party came in second, securing 16 seats in parliament.

The Elections Commission noted that the electoral process was smooth and organized, with citizens from all ten districts of the country participating, the newspaper emphasized.

The presidential term in Guyana is five years. The same person can be re-elected once.