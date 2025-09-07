Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas, demanding they accept his settlement terms

WASHINGTON, September 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has demanded that Hamas accept his terms for the settlement of the Gaza conflict, saying that this is his "last warning."

"Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end!," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"

An unnamed Hamas official told the Al Arabiya television channel on September 6 that the Palestinian movement is not engaged in talks with Washington on settling the Gaza conflict. At the same time, he noted that Hamas is ready for any proposals that would lead to a lasting ceasefire in the enclave, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and guaranteed humanitarian deliveries.

Earlier this month, Trump said that Washington was in talks with Hamas. He warned the Palestinian radicals about consequences if they don’t release all the Israeli hostages they were still holding. He noted that the movement had advanced several unacceptable terms for a ceasefire deal.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.

On August 8, 2025, Israel’s war cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan for taking control of Gaza City and expanding the operation throughout the enclave. The Gaza City seizure plan was endorsed by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on August 20.

According to the latest data from the Israeli side, the radicals are still holding 20 hostages and 28 bodies.