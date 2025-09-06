DORTMUND, /Germany/, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechayev, has issued a stark warning regarding the potential delivery of Taurus long-range cruise missiles by Germany to Ukraine, asserting that such a move would usher in a "new quality" of Russian-German relations.

"If such deliveries of long-range weapons are carried out, a new phase will emerge in our bilateral relations, and Germany cannot remain unaware of this," Nechayev stated in response to a question from a TASS correspondent. He elaborated that the Ukrainian military would not be capable of operating this sophisticated weapon system independently. "Most likely, German military personnel would handle it. This signifies a fundamentally different approach," he emphasized.

The ambassador also noted that the German government appears hesitant to provide definitive answers on the matter.

"There is no current readiness for the Taurus deliveries," he said. Nechayev further recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s repeated warnings that supplying new or advanced weapons would not contribute to ending the conflict; instead, it would only escalate the number of casualties.

Ukraine has long sought the Taurus missiles from Germany. These weapons are considered comparable to the British Storm Shadow, which has already been delivered to Kiev, but with a longer range. Earlier, Putin remarked during a meeting organized by TASS with leading news agency chiefs that supplying Taurus missiles would rupture Moscow-Berlin relations. Nonetheless, he emphasized that such a move would not halt the Russian Armed Forces’ ongoing advances across the entire frontline.