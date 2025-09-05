EC welcomes Putin's statement on Ukraine's accession to the EU — Euractiv

BRUSSELS, September 6. /TASS/. The European Commission has responded positively to Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on Ukraine's possible future accession to the EU, the Euractiv portal reported.

"It's very welcome that President Putin sees the place of Ukraine in the European Union," Euractiv quotes a statement by European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho told reporters on Friday.

On September 5, Putin, speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum about Ukraine's possible accession to the EU, said that this is "Ukraine's legitimate choice on how to build its international relations, how to ensure its interests in the economic sphere, with whom to enter into alliances." But he noted that Russia did not interfere with the beginning of the policy of Ukraine's integration into Europe, since this issue did not concern the country and affected only the interests of Russia in operational relations.