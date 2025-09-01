With admission of Laos as partner SCO grows to 27 like-minded countries — Chinese MFA

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The inclusion of Laos as a partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) marks a significant expansion, bringing the total number of like-minded nations to 27, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Speaking at a press conference following the SCO summit in Tianjin, Wang stated, "A decision was made to unify the SCO observer states and dialogue partners into a single category of SCO partners. We also decided to welcome Laos as a new partner, thereby expanding the SCO family." He emphasized that this development signifies a "new breakthrough in the organization’s reform efforts," which aims to enhance operational mechanisms and foster greater cohesion among member states.

Wang highlighted that these ongoing changes are designed to optimize the SCO’s structure, deepen cooperation, and boost organizational efficiency. "Most importantly," he added, "this will strengthen the sense of belonging among all members of the SCO family."

Historically, the SCO comprised 10 member states: Russia, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It also included two observer countries - Afghanistan and Mongolia - and 14 dialogue partners, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Sri Lanka. Following changes announced at the Tianjin summit, the observer status was redefined, and with Laos now onboard, the organization counts 17 partner nations.

This year’s SCO summit took place in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. The event was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, leaders from more than 20 countries, and representatives of 10 international organizations. Established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai, the SCO initially comprised six countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Over the years, it expanded to include India and Pakistan in 2017, Iran in 2023, and Belarus in 2024.