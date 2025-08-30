IDF reports elimination of key Hamas militant in Gaza City

TEL AVIV, August 30. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have eliminated a senior commander of the radical Hamas movement in Gaza City, the military press service reported.

"Recently, the IDF struck a key Hamas terrorist in the northern area of Gaza City," the statement said.

The press service emphasized that precautions were taken prior to the strike to minimize the risk of harm to civilians.

According to N12 television, the target of the strike may have been Abu Obaida, an official representative of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.