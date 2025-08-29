Trump strips Kamala Harris of US Secret Service protection — media

NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has ordered that former Vice President and ex-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris be barred from receiving government security protection provided by Secret Service agents, CNN reported.

According to the broadcaster, Harris had been granted six months of protection after her term ended, which was set to be extended for another year under a directive signed by former President Joe Biden shortly before leaving office. Trump’s order revoked this directive.

"You [Secret Service agents] are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris," CNN quoted the document as saying.