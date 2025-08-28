US welcomes reinstatement of anti-Iranian sanctions launched by EU trio

WASHINGTON, August 28. /TASS/. The US administration welcomes the UK, Germany and France launching the process of reinstating sanctions against Iran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"The United States appreciates the leadership of our E3 allies in this effort," his statement reads.

"Over the coming weeks, we will work with them and other Members of the UN Security Council to successfully complete the snapback of international sanctions and restrictions on Iran," Rubio noted.

Earlier, Britain, Germany and France initiated the process of restoring sanctions against Iran after the failure of negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program. The foreign ministers of the three countries said in a joint statement that they had notified the UN Security Council of their decision.