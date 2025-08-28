Israel attacks Yemeni capital during Houthi leader’s address

DOHA, August 28. /TASS/. Israeli military forces have struck the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis from the rebel movement Ansar Allah, the rebel-owned television channel Al Masirah reported.

Information about the strike on Sanaa appeared during the channel’s live broadcast of the weekly address by Ansar Allah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. According to the Al Yemen television channel, several explosions were heard in the city.

According to Al Yemen’s report, Israel carried out at least ten strikes on targets in Sanaa. Facilities in the Amran and Hajjah provinces were also shelled. Information about casualties or victims has not been received yet.

On August 28, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces reported that the military had intercepted a second drone launched from Yemeni territory that day. The unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted before crossing the Israeli border.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would shell Israeli territory and would not allow vessels associated with it to pass through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The attacks ceased after a ceasefire was established in the Palestinian enclave in mid-January of this year. However, after the truce collapsed in early March, the rebels announced the resumption of strikes on Israeli ships in the Red Sea and subsequently resumed attempts to attack targets within Israel, including Ben Gurion Airport. In response, Israel has repeatedly conducted strikes on Houthi infrastructure facilities, including Sanaa Airport and ports on the Red Sea coast.