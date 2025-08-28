BERLIN, August 28. /TASS/. Foreign policy expert Markus Frohnmaier, of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction in the Bundestag, has called for the suspension of all German support for Kiev pending a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. His remarks were articulated through an official post on the AfD faction’s social media platform X.

Frohnmaier emphasized that the identification of suspects in the sabotage "marks a significant step forward." However, he expressed serious concerns over emerging information, noting that "the accused were able to enter Poland using authentic Ukrainian passports and subsequently return to Ukraine without difficulty." He condemned the attack on German infrastructure – allegedly with possible foreign assistance – as unacceptable and a direct threat to national security.

He urged the German Foreign Ministry to summon the Ukrainian ambassador to demand a comprehensive explanation from Kiev. "Until a full and transparent investigation is conducted, all support for Ukraine must be halted immediately," Frohnmaier asserted. "We cannot turn a blind eye on these developments."

Latest media reports

Regarding recent investigative reports, Frohnmaier pointed to findings by ARD television, which, in collaboration with Der Zeit and Sueddeutsche Zeitung, revealed that members of the yacht Andromeda's crew - allegedly involved in the pipeline sabotage - had documented connections to Ukrainian intelligence or military services.

In addition, authorities in Italy detained Ukrainian citizen Sergey K. last week on suspicion of involvement in the Nord Stream explosions. Investigations reportedly possess evidence linking him to the Ukrainian internal intelligence service.

German investigative authorities have reportedly identified all the saboteurs responsible for the incident, with arrest warrants issued for six Ukrainian nationals. A seventh suspect is believed to have died during military operations in eastern Ukraine last December. The sabotage group comprised a skipper, an organizer, an explosives expert, and four divers - who arrived at the scene aboard the sailing yacht Andromeda from Rostock in the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream blasts

The explosions, which occurred on September 26, 2022, caused unprecedented destruction to three Nord Stream lines and affected the uncommissioned Nord Stream 2. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow is convinced the incident was carried out with US support. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has initiated a case over an act of international terrorism.