STOCKHOLM, August 26. /TASS/. The Norwegian authorities are adding fuel to the fire of the Ukraine conflict by providing aid to Kiev, pushing it further away from the negotiating table, the Russian embassy in Oslo said in a statement obtained by TASS.

"Tellingly, while the United States – allegedly Norway's main ally – is seeking to achieve progress in the negotiation process, Oslo keeps fanning the flames of the Ukraine conflict by fueling the Kiev regime's arrogance and unwillingness to negotiate," the embassy said, commenting on Oslo’s plans to allocate $8.4 bln to Ukraine next year.

"Obviously, when it comes to the Ukraine conflict, the Norwegians share the hardline approaches of the European war party, or the 'coalition of the willing,' as they call themselves, – though the only thing they are willing to do is to pursue the hybrid war against Russia to the last Ukrainian, with the aim of inflicting maximum damage on our country," the embassy said.

Today the global majority more often sees Norway, which once "had a reputation as a mediator and peacemaker," as a country that is "profiting off of the European energy crisis, making scandalous investments by pouring money from its sovereign wealth fund into Israeli companies involved in violations of Palestinian people's rights, supporting double standards and NATO’s confrontational policy," the Russian diplomatic mission noted.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian people become more and more anxious about the outbreak of a third world war which could involve the use of nuclear weapons. Such "alarmist sentiments" stemmed from aggressive anti–Russian and anti–Chinese propaganda, as well as the local authorities’ lack of interest "in concluding a durable peace agreement to resolve the Ukraine conflict – a position that manifests itself in increased defense spending and military supplies to Kiev," Russian diplomats pointed out.

At the same time, the embassy noted, there are calls in the country to "abandon the militaristic course and let diplomacy work out a mutually satisfactory agreement on the future security architecture in Europe," the one that would be aimed at peaceful coexistence with Russia.

On August 25, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced plans to provide Ukraine with military aid and assistance to civilians worth 85 billion Norwegian kroner (almost $8.4 bln) next year. The money will mostly be used for military support to Kiev.