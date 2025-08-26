China seeks friendly ties with all countries, including Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, August 26. /TASS/. Chinese authorities aim to maintain friendly relations with all countries, including Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

"China develops friendly ties with countries in the world under the principles of mutual respect and win-win cooperation," he said at a briefing, replying to a question by a Western journalist who asked to confirm as to whether Chinese President Xi Jinping recently had congratulated Vladimir Zelensky on the 34th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.

That said, the diplomat did not provide a clear response that the Chinese leader indeed had sent such a message to Zelensky.