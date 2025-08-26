Iran maintains contact with Russia, China on nuclear issue — MFA

TEHRAN, August 26. /TASS/. Tehran maintains contact with Moscow and Beijing on issues related to Iran’s nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

"While maintaining contact with China and Russia, who are parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and permanent members of the [UN] Security Council, we are also in talks with three European countries," he told a weekly press conference.

The diplomat added that Tehran’s goal in the talks was "to ensure national interests."

Talks between Iran and the European trio (the United Kingdom, Germany and France) will be held in Geneva on August 26. The meeting, which will involve deputy foreign ministers, is expected to address issues related to lifting sanctions on Iran and resolving differences regarding the Iranian nuclear program.