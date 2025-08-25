Trump says relationship with Kim Jong Un excellent, sure of North Korea’s great potential

WASHINGTON, August 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has described his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as excellent and expressed confidence in the "tremendous potential" of the DPRK.

"I think he has a country of great potential, tremendous potential," Trump told reporters at the White House, commenting on the prospects for further cooperation with the North Korean leader.

"I have a great relationship with Kim Jong Un. I hope it stays that way. I think it will," he said at the beginning of a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung. "I spent a lot of free time with him, talking about things that we probably aren't supposed to talk about," Trump added, referring to his meetings with Kim Jong Un during his first tenure as head of the US administration (in 2017-2021).

He also said that he "really enjoyed" meeting with Kim Jong Un in the demilitarized zone on the border between the North and South Korea in 2019. Trump then crossed the border, becoming the first sitting US president to set foot on North Korean soil.